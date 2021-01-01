From decorotika usa inc
Decorotika Mosaic Pattern 100% Turkish Cotton Bohemian Sanforized Washable Area Rug - Combination of Pink, White and Cream - Size 5' x 8'
FEATURES: Soft, Luxurious and Long-Lasting Mixed Tones of Colors 1500 Grams Per Square Meter Sanforized Machine Washable Health-Friendly Material PRODUCT DETAILS: Condition - New Material - 100% Turkish Cotton Color - Combination of Pink, White and Cream Pattern - Mosaic Size - 5' x 8' (155 x 235 cm) Location - Indoor Use Only Application Areas - Bedroom, Bathroom, Living Room, etc. Country of Origin - Turkey PACKAGE INCLUDES: Mosaic 100% Cotton Bohemian Washable Area Rug