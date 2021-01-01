From craftmade
Craftmade Decorator's choice 52-in French Bronze Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light (5-Blade) | DCF52FBZ5C3
A modern update of the classic ceiling fan that's been making the rounds in French café ³ociety for over a century, Decorator's Choice invites you to sit back and linger over a second cup. The three-speed fan is reversible, promising cool breezes each summer and easy warmth when the days grow short.