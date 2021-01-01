Decorative Wall Vanity Mirror with Plaid Pattern

Blending rustic, whitewashed wood with a catchy plaid pattern, this decorative hanging mirror offers a bit of vintage charm and notoriety to a beautiful wall decor accent. Made from natural wood and wood materials that contain whitewash highlights throughout the piece, this mirror truly embodies the farmhouse aesthetic. It has a dated, vintage and antique look plus it offers a fun and playful picnic-like plaid pattern around the mirror that gives the piece breathing room and a pop of color and pattern. A great piece to be hung in the hallway or foyer, bedroom, bathroom or living room, this rustic mirror offers versatility in usage and placement. Whether you decide to hang in on the wall or get inventive and prop it against the wall on top of a dresser or desk, we’ll leave the design tips in your hands. Ideal for your rustic and farmhouse style themed decor, this vintage-inspired piece will blend in cozily with other natural wood and metal items you may already have featured. It’s the perfect blend of a nod to the past while retaining a stylish design sense in a contemporary fashion. Outfitted with two triangle hooks on the back for easy hanging, this gorgeous mirror is ready to hang in no time. PRODUCT SPECS: Dimensions: 38” H x 28” L x 1.5” D Mirror: 26” H x 16” L Weight: 15 lbs Contains two triangle rings for hanging