Lone Elm Studios Decorative Trays Green - Green & Brown Fern Serving Tray - Set of Two
Green & Brown Fern Serving Tray - Set of Two. Bring a little of the garden to meals and snacks with this set of nesting wooden serving trays that show off leafy motifs. Notched handles make them simple to lift and carry. Includes two green and brown fern serving traysSmall: 18.5'' W x 2.16'' H x 11'' DLarge: 20.5'' W x 2.38'' H x 12.75'' DFir wood / medium-density fiberboard / paper / glass Imported