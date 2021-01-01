Create a space that is as inviting as it is luxurious with the Rachel Ruffle pillow and throw set. The timeless ruffle design adds dimension to the faux fur material and instantly cultivates the feeling of a glamourous, well pulled together look, while providing texture and warmth to your sofa or bed. Transitional styling and the solid color faux fur makes this set of two accent pillows and one throw blanket versatile, complementing a multitude of home furnishings and bedding. The Rachel Ruffle decorative set will keep you comfortable and stylish while you converse, cozy up to read a book or simply relax. Polyester filled pillow. Decor Therapy Decorative throw/Pillow set 3-Piece 18-in x 18-in Vapor Faux Fur Indoor Decorative Pillow Polyester in Gray | TH018768001SETE