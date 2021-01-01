taiche Decorative String Lights On Black Background Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Advertisement
fairy lights, lighting, festive, holiday, celebration, glow, dark, winter, bright, christmas, black, decoration, blue, colorful, december, shine, technology, electric, garland, xmas, lights, electrical, yellow, red, colorful, winter holidays, new years eve Decorative String Lights On Black Background is a painting of decorative outdoor tree lights. Ideal for lovers of fairy lights, decorative lighting or outdoor lights. Perfect for lovers of the holiday season, Divali and Christmas festivity lovers 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only