Creative Co-Op Decorative Stoneware Reactive Glaze Pitcher, 8.25", Brown

Combining functionality with added style, this decorative water pitcher lends a special touch to your kitchen or dining room decor; it features a reactive glaze that gives it a one-of-a-kind appearance Made out of finest-quality stoneware material, this kitchen utensil is sturdy and durable; it has a beautiful design, with an ear shaped handle that is complemented by its distressed brown coloring Use this convenient drink pitcher to serve water, juice, iced tea, lemonade, milk, and more; ideal for a rustic home decor, it looks eye-catching displayed on a shelf or table in the dining area Pair this pitcher with other rustic-style, dining table decor and accessories to bring rugged warmth and beauty to your living space This iced tea pitcher measures 7.5" L x 4.5" W x 8.25" H; it has a holding capacity of 32 oz, Weight: 2.2 Pounds, Manufacturer: Creative Co-Op