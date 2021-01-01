Decorative Shelves Glass 4 Tier Household Floor Storage, Compact Shelving Display Unit, Multi-use Home Organizer For Bath, Office, Bedroom, Living Roo

The decorative shelves' four-tier glass rectangular shelf makes the most of the unused storage space in your home with its space-saving triangular design. It instantly creates four levels of vertical storage making it easy to maximize small spaces by providing more capacity. Use it to store extra household, office, bathroom necessities or create a decorative showpiece and fill it with collectibles. Four vertical shelves create instant and convenient vertical storage solutions around your home. The modern style of this shelf unit adds an elevated decor element anywhere it's used.