Decorative Plastic Makeup Organizers For Bathroom Vanity, Countertop, Cabinet - Stack For Vertical Storage - Easy-Access Cosmetic Storage With 4 Drawe

Streamline and declutter bathroom spaces with the Stackable Makeup Cosmetic Storage Vanity Organizers . Organizers have two drawers and sixteen open compartments that can be used to store makeup brushes, lipstick, eye shadow palettes, contour kits and more. Perfect for use on bathroom vanities, on a countertop, or in the cabinet or closet. An easy-pull knob makes opening each drawer easy so you can quickly grab what is stashed inside. Stack multiples together to create vertical, space-saving storage.