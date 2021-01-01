From personalized planet
Personalized Planet Decorative Plaques - Treble Clef Wood Wall Plaque
Advertisement
Treble Clef Wood Wall Plaque. Bring note-worthy appeal to your wall with this inspiring treble clef wall plaque charmed with a heartwarming sentiment and rich dark hue. Full graphic text: To sing is to pray twice.5'' W x 12.75'' H x 0.25'' D0.25'' thickBirch plywoodNot ready to hang; hardware not includedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.