Rusted Orange Decorative Plaques silver - Silvertone Palm Personalized Round Wall Sign

Silvertone Palm Personalized Round Wall Sign. Deck the walls for a tropical holiday with this metal wall sign featuring a cutout star-topped palm tree and personalized flair.Note: Text will appear in all uppercase letters.Full graphic text: (Personalized name).Mounting hardware not includedUnsealed steelUp to nine charactersShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.