From stupell industries

Stupell Industries Decorative Plaques - 'Set New Goals and Dream New Dreams' Painterly Wall Art

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

'Set New Goals and Dream New Dreams' Painterly Wall Art. Transform your space into a vibrant haven for playfulness and whimsy with this delightful canvas that looks right at home whether displayed solo or as part of a gallery wall.Full graphic text: Set new goals and dream new dreamsCanvas: polyester / cotton / woodWood: medium-density fiberboardPrint: giclee paperReady to hangMade in the USA

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com