From stupell industries
Stupell Industries Decorative Plaques - 'Set New Goals and Dream New Dreams' Painterly Wall Art
'Set New Goals and Dream New Dreams' Painterly Wall Art. Transform your space into a vibrant haven for playfulness and whimsy with this delightful canvas that looks right at home whether displayed solo or as part of a gallery wall.Full graphic text: Set new goals and dream new dreamsCanvas: polyester / cotton / woodWood: medium-density fiberboardPrint: giclee paperReady to hangMade in the USA