Decorative Mini Cutting Board (6 x 8 Mahogany, Grayson) - Housewarming Gift, Bridal Shower and Wedding Gift Mothers Day Gift for Mom, Grandma, Wife

Best Quality Guranteed. The board will be customized according to your specifications. Just click the 'Customize Now' button on the right and provide the info. Because this is laser engraved, it looks and feels expensive, making it a great thank you or farewell token to your boss, manager, or supervisor. Your clients will also appreciate this wonderful present! Available in 11 uniquely beautiful designs, give your wife, parents, siblings, grandparents, friends and neighbors this memorable gift on any special occasion: birthday, Mothers Day, Fathers Day, Housewarming Party, Christmas, etc. This charcuterie platter is not only decorative, but is also functional. One side of the cutting board is for decor or entertaining, and the other side is used for food prep. Mahogany is a fantastic wood for chopping boards. It is very durable, and will last for years to come.