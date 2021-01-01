Violet Linen Decorative Illuminated LED Christmas Throw Pillow, 18" x 18", Santa Tree Design

Bring the Christmas cheer and spirit into your home with the illuminated design Christmas throw pillows, it'll brighten up your decor throughout the Christmas season The gorgeous suede finish throw pillows with shine through led's, beautifully embellishes its surroundings. It will suit any decor be it traditional or modern Add a dash of holiday cheer! decorate your bed, couch, sofa, settee, or chair, with richness and Christmas style, and augment the unique style of your room in an instant The thrower pillows has an invisible zipper, contains the cushion cover and the pillow insert, the pattern is on the front side, requires 2 aa batteries (1.5 volt) not included The cover is machine washable in low-temperature water, gentle cycle, non-chlorine bleach, line dry in shade, cold iron. Removable light string for easy washing