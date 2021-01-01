From hy-lite
Hy-Lite Decorative Glass 24-in x 24-in x 2.375-in Jamb Octagon New Construction Tan Window in Brown | DF2424TNV1500NK
Advertisement
Durable tempered glass provides privacy while letting in natural light. Insulated and triple-paned for enhanced energy efficiency. Ready to install and completely assembled for easy nail-fin installation. Safety glazed for use in the bath. Eliminates the need for light-blocking window treatments such as blinds or drapes. Multi-chambered vinyl frame with nail fin. Satin nickel caming. Hy-Lite Decorative Glass 24-in x 24-in x 2.375-in Jamb Octagon New Construction Tan Window in Brown | DF2424TNV1500NK