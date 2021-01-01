Decorative Red Floral Print Lace Water Resistant Tablecloth Wrinkle Free And Stain Resistant Fabric Tablecloths

The print we use is digital print which is more clean and delicate compared with traditional print ways. And this print technology enhanced the color fastness and color saturation of cloth which increases the aesthetic value at same time. And it will be a beautiful painting on the table which can bring you joy with family and friends all the time.Our table clothes with good quality can cover all kind of tables. They are the top choice when holding all kinds of parties, family gathering or banquets. It can not only decorate the table and make the whole environment more elegant but also make foods more delicious It will be perfect addition for holiday dinning add more fun to your daily life meanwhile our table clothes with good quality can cover all kind of tables.This table cloth is a waterproof one. You can clean it by easily wiping. If it got too many stains on cloth, it’s better to use it after rinsing stains then drying. Size: 60'' W x 84'' L