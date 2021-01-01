From transpac
Transpac Decorative Figurines White - White Speak No Evil Mummy Shelf Sitter Figurine - Set of Three
Advertisement
White Speak No Evil Mummy Shelf Sitter Figurine - Set of Three. Add a spooky touch to your home decor with these figurines featuring a fun design sure to add flair and showcase your style. Includes one see no evil mummy, one speak no evil mummy and one hear no evil mummy shelf sitter figurine (three pieces total)7.5'' W x 5'' H x 2.5'' D54% stone powder / 44% resin / 2% ironImported