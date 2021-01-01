From national tree company
National Tree Company Decorative Collection 9 ft. Hydrangea Garland with Battery Operated Warm White LED Lights
This Hydrangea garland is part of the Decorative Collection line of holiday decorating ideas. Featuring bright red hydrangea flowers, it is trimmed with pine cones, red ball ornaments, silver berries and branch twigs. It is pre-strung with 50 battery-operated warm white LED lights that are energy-efficient and long lasting. 6 hours ON/18 hours OFF timed operation. This garland can be displayed over doors, windows, fireplace mantels, fence, or stairway railings in indoor or covered outdoor locations.