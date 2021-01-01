Decorative Chalkboard Ends Solid Wood Crate

This individual crate is natural wood only, no paint or coating has been applied to the crate. The bottom is plain wood color. Each crate is handmade & unique, and the natural features have been left intact. The crate features a framed erasable chalkboard panel on 2 ends of the crate, with handles for easy carrying. The crate can be used for toiletries/cosmetics, kitchen items (oils, towels, fruit, cooking utensils), plants & seeds, laundry items, craft or office supplies, shadow box displays & more. It can be hung on the wall, but only if you place lightweight items inside (such as small plants, small picture frames, or knickknacks). Please note that these are sturdy but not designed to hold very heavy objects. All of our packaging and much of our assembly is done by a job training program for special needs adults. Our products are naturally organic, entirely made of sustainably forested wood, much of it reclaimed or that would otherwise go to scrap. Size: 5.25" H x 6.5" W x 10" D