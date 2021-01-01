Decorative Art Oval Vessel Bathroom Sink

The Pietra collection of decorative ceramic bathroom sinks from ruvati brings artistic elegance to the upscale bathroom. Each sink is hand decorated with distinct colours, texture and patterns giving a unique look to your bathroom sink. The vessel sink sits on top of your countertop, showcasing artistic beauty. The sink is constructed of thick solid porcelain ceramic for superior strength and long lasting durability. The inside of the bowl is finished with a glossy smooth enamel that is extremely resistant against scratching, chipping or crazing. The smooth surface drains water easily and does not stain keeping your sink dry and easy to clean. The artistic beauty of this vessel sink makes it a perfect addition to your bathroom or powder room vanity.