Décor Therapy Oval Font Steel and Marble Floor Lamp, Multiple Finishes

Less really can be more, as is the case with the Ava Marble Base Floor Lamp. Boasting a minimalist design for a contemporary look that will complete the look of your living room or bedroom. The steel base features clean lines and showcases an oval font, creating a sculptural feel. A round marble base adds an element of contrast and dimension. The glamorous finish complements your home's decor and allows you to use this light fixture regardless of how many times you change out your throw pillows! A round drum shade keeps the look modern and fresh. The Ava floor lamp is ideal for illuminating your sofa or favorite reading nook. The sleek silhouette and small footprint make it ideal for tucking in a dimly lit corner or placing next to your favorite arm chair. The 3-way switch allows you to control the amount of light, creating the perfect for glow for every occasion. Requires one (1) 150 watt bulb, not included. Measures 14x14x61.25"