From marvy uchida
Marvy Uchida Decofabric Marker Glitter Blue [Pack Of 6] (6PK-222S#G3)
Personalize your favorite T-shirts, aprons, backpacks, sneakers, dolls, pillows, tote-bags, and much more with these great fabric markers. DecoFabric markers are ideal for both light and dark fabrics! The 3mm bullet point delivers paint that is odorless, lightfast, and acid-free. Apply DecoFabric markers to pre-washed fabric. Use soap and water to clean-up (when wet). Dry flat overnight. Heat setting is recommended..color: glitter blue.3mm bullet point delivers paint that is odorless, lightfast, and acid-free.Stands up to delicate wash cycle.Can be heat set with an iron