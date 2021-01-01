From pf waterworks
PF Waterworks DecoDRAIN Oil-Rubbed Bronze Bathroom Sink Pop Up Drain | PF0711-ORB-NO-WS
DecoDRAIN 2-in-1 Sink Drain can be used as either Push Pop-Up Drain or Always Open Umbrella Drain. It offers a cost effective decorative option for open vanity or vessel sinks to match the finish of the faucet. Made from robust ABS never rusts unlike metal pop-up drains. Without Overflow body for installation in sinks with overflow. Threaded Jumbo Cap design allows easy replacement to upgrade finish. Also included are strainers to catch debris and hair. Finishes Available – CH, BN, ORB, AB, PB. PF Waterworks DecoDRAIN Oil-Rubbed Bronze Bathroom Sink Pop Up Drain | PF0711-ORB-NO-WS