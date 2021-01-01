Get the DecoArt® Americana® Gears & Cogs Stencil at Michaels. Embellish furniture or decorate journals with the reusable Americana® Mixed Media Stencil. Embellish furniture or decorate journals with this reusable stencil. It is made of flexible plastic and can be used on walls, paper, plastic, fabric and wood. Simply position the stencil over the surface and apply appropriate amount of paint to get an intricate pattern of different sized gears and cogs. Details: Gears and cogs pattern 12" x 12" (30.5cm x 30.5cm) sheet size 1 stencil sheet Reusable | DecoArt® Americana® Gears & Cogs Stencil By Deco Art | Michaels®