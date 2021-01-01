From schluter systems
Schluter Systems Deco-SG 0.5-in W x 98.5-in L Satin Anodized Aluminum Shadow Gap Tile Edge Trim | SG125AE12
Advertisement
Deco-SG is a decorative profile featuring a 1/2-in wide channel that provides a shadow gap between rows of tile or other wall coverings. The profile may also be used as a support channel for glass walls up to 3/8-in thickness. Deco-SG features a trapezoid-perforated anchoring leg that is secured in the bond coat beneath the tile. Schluter Systems Deco-SG 0.5-in W x 98.5-in L Satin Anodized Aluminum Shadow Gap Tile Edge Trim | SG125AE12