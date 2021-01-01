From nostalgic warehouse
Nostalgic Warehouse Deco Plate with Keyhole Single Dummy New York Door Knob in Timeless Bronze
Solid forged Brass plates with genuine Lead Crystal door Knobs for detail and clarity Dummy: ideal for doors that require only push/pull function – no latch or lock Complete set for one door (both sides) with 2-3/8” backset Perfect for restoration and easy to install on modern pre-drilled doors Hand assembled in USA, Weight: 1.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: Nostalgic Warehouse