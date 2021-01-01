From nostalgic warehouse

Nostalgic Warehouse Deco Plate with Keyhole Single Dummy New York Door Knob in Timeless Bronze

$13.11 on sale
($105.00 save 88%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Solid forged Brass plates with genuine Lead Crystal door Knobs for detail and clarity Dummy: ideal for doors that require only push/pull function – no latch or lock Complete set for one door (both sides) with 2-3/8” backset Perfect for restoration and easy to install on modern pre-drilled doors Hand assembled in USA, Weight: 1.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: Nostalgic Warehouse

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com