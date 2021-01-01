From nostalgic warehouse
Deco Interior Mortise Door Knob with Prairie Long Plate
The quiet and discerning restraint of the Deco Interior Mortise Door Knob with Prairie Plate evokes a spirit reminiscent of the Craftsman style. Pair this with Nostalgic Warehouse's Deco door knob to lend classic lines and a touch of exuberance to your lifestyle. All Nostalgic Warehouse door knobs are mounted on a solid (not plated) forged brass base for durability and beauty. Finish: Timeless Bronze, Backset: 2 1/4