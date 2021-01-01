From perrin & rowe
Deco™ Exposed Triple Handle Wall Mounted Clawfoot Tub Faucet
The Deco Collection takes its inspiration from one of the most appealing and influential artistic time periods of the past century. Considered an era that fused history and modernism, the art deco style of this Collection takes its cues from some of London’s finest iconic structures of the early 1900s, including The Park Lane Hotel, The Savoy, the OXO Tower and the Battersea Power Station. Finish: Polished Chrome, Handle Style: Cross Handle