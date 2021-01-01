From lenox

Lenox Deco Dot Black 64 Oz Glassware Pitcher

$35.99 on sale
($42.99 save 16%)
In stock
Buy at replacementsltd

Description

64 Oz Glassware Pitcher in the Deco Dot Black pattern by Lenox. Kate Spade, Black Dots 9 3/4

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com