Superiore Deco 36" Wall Mount Chimney Style Range Hood HD36PBTMB

36" Deco Series Hood with 1 Power Blower, Electronic Control, Baffle Filters, 900 CFM, 4 Speeds and Halogen Lights: Brown Matte, Bronze Accents. Included blower provides 900 CFM of air circulation for outstanding ventilation of smoke and odors. Two warm halogen lights illuminate the cooktop. Hood operate at an ultra-low noise level of 30/58 dBA (min/max). Stainless Steel Baffle Filters are Dishwasher Safe. 2 Year Parts and Labor. Mounting Type: Wall Mount. Blower Type: Internal. Venting Type: Convertible. Duct Type: Round. Make up Air Compliant: Yes. Filters: Stainless Steel Baffle. Lights: 2 Halogen. Adjustable Duct Cover: Yes. Speeds: 4 Speed Settings. Volts: 120V. Amps: 15. Frequency: 60Hz. Watts: 400W. Certification: CSA. Width: 35 29/32". Depth: 24". Height: 29 9/64" min - 42 1/4" max. Height of fascia: 4 47/64". Duct Size: 7 7/8 max- 4 23/32 min.