The Deco 5-piece fire chat set is the ideal place to enjoy a luxurious outdoor gathering with friends, family, and beautiful outdoor seating all at once. With seating for up to four guests, you can sink into comfortable chairs while you host a conversation with all the delight of a fire, without the mess to clean up when you're ready to retire. Take your outdoor gatherings to a new level of comfort with this gorgeous outdoor furniture set. RST Brands Deco 5-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Sunbrella Cushion(s) Included | OP-PECLB5FT-CHR-K