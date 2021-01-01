MEGAGOODS INC Black + Decker White Rice Cooker and Food Steamer

Big dinners just got easier, thanks to the BLACK+DECKER 14-Cup Rice Cooker. Cooking takes just 20-40 minutes, and the unit keeps the delicious, fluffy rice ready to serve long after cooking is complete with an automatic "keep warm" function. Use it as a steamer too! The included steaming basket lets you prepare healthy meals with vegetables, fish, and more. Cleanup is a cinch with the dishwasher-safe, nonstick bowl and tempered glass lid. Plus, you can use the cooker to prepare soups, stews, and even oatmeal. Color: White.