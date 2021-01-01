Decker Pendant Light by Robert Abbey - Color: Grey - Finish: Polished - (PG138)

The Decker Pendant Light from Robert Abbey exudes grace and elegance while remaining understated and straightforward enough to suit a wide range of interior dÃ©cor styles. Its subdued fabric shade forms a fluid drum shape in a two-tier silhouette that glows warmly with the ethereal light of its inner lamping. Complemented by a metal canopy and downrod, this fixtures versatile aesthetic brings a tasteful accent to interior dÃ©cor as it illuminates with ease. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Shape: Drum. Color: Grey. Finish: Polished Nickel