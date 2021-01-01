From the mezzanine shoppe
The Mezzanine Shoppe Decker Modern Adjustable Round Dining Table with Nailhead Trim, 45", Brown
Advertisement
Enjoy Traditional Styling and Modern Convenience with this Innovative Round Dining Table. With an Adjustable Base that Provides a Versatile Piece for any Occasion. This Table Will Surely Add a Spark and Attractiveness to your Dining Area. Measures 45” W x 45” D x 30.25-38.5”H. Requires Assembly. Crafted with High-Quality MDF with Veneer Top and Metal Base Features an Adjustable Hand-Brushed Pewter Metal Frame with Nail head Trim to Highlight the Industrial and Mid Century Look of the Table. Comfortably Seats 4 People with Round Swivel Top for Style and Convenient.