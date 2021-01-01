Black + Decker Handheld Garment Steamer, One Size , Blue

Erasing wrinkles from clothing and freshening up fabrics is a breeze with the Black + Decker Handheld Steamer. With 1000 watts of power and a preheat time of less than a minute, this steamer delivers quick and effective wrinkle-fighting performance. Push button modes, burst of steam, or continuous steam. So handy to use, it's perfect for deodorizing and refreshing bedding, drapes and plush toys, and steam cleaning heat and moisture tolerant hard surfaces such as high chair trays and kids play surfaces as a chemical free alternative. The Black + Decker Handheld Steamer puts the power of steam into a lightweight appliance for quick, everyday use, keeping your fabrics wrinkle-free and household steam fresh. Best of all, it's travel-friendly design means you can take it with you tucked into your suitcase to get rid of those travel wrinkles. 160mL removable easy fill water tank Steam rate of 8-16g/min Safe for a variety of fabrics 1000 watts 8-ft. cord 2-year limited warranty Slim design easy to take on the go Metal press plate 6x4.5x4.5" 1.6 lbs.Features: HandheldWattage (watts): 1000wAssembly: AssembledCountry of Origin: Imported