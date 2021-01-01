BLACK+DECKER 4500 Sq. Ft. Dehumidifier with Drain Pump for Extra Large Spaces and Basements, Energy Star Certified, BDT50PWTB

4500 SQUARE FOOT COVERAGE: This portable dehumidifier (15.75â? x 11.61â? x 24.80â? ) covers up to 4500 sq. ft. reach. Our compact safe humidifier with 10W-16W drain pump reduces humidity by up to 50 pints a day with a high capacity 14.3-pint tank. ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY: This Energy Star moisture absorber (41.8 lbs.) comes with a removeable washable mesh filter. This humidity controller uses environmentally friendly R4110a refrigerant at 7.41 oz. SAFETY ENSURED: This moisture absorber has a 14.3-pint bucket with a water level indicator. Built-in indicator light and audible alert system notifies when bucket is full. This device has a 16.4 ft. drain hose for continuous (high to low) feed drain SMART TECHNOLOGY: Our dehumidifier small has top mounted electronic control panel with adjustable humidistat with LED digital display. Operating temperature is 41 ° â?? 89.6 ° Fahrenheit with adjustable humidistat at 35%-80%.