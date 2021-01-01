Leisure Season 112 Gal. Deck Storage Box, Medium Brown Acrylic Protective Coating

This large-capacity wooden deck box from Leisure Season is an attractive outdoor storage container for seat cushions, grilling equipment, dining supplies or whatever patio accoutrements you'd like to shield from pests, precipitation, pollen and dust. It boasts 112 gallons of storage space and is constructed with solid wood that is coated with a beautiful weatherproof finish that coordinates with any deck decor. The hinged lid is reinforced with support beams to serve as an additional seating option for outdoor gatherings. Color: Medium Brown Acrylic Protective Coating.