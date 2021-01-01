From modern space
Deck Mounted Three Handle Roman Tub Faucet With Handheld Shower
This Roman bathtub faucet design blends elegant, contemporary elements with beautiful details to flow seamlessly with any desired style aesthetic. High-arc spout with aerator fills the tub rapidly with no-splash water, easy to clean and maintain. Hand shower allows for rinsing off after a bath and bathing children or pets. Constructed from high-quality, lead-free brass to ensure long performance, and finish in rust-corrosion resistant finish to maintain the look for years. Finish: Matte Black