From east urban home
'Deck Chairs on a Hotel'S Porch, Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island, Michigan, USA' Photographic Print on Canvas
Advertisement
The artwork is crafted with 100% cotton artist-grade canvas, professionally hand-stretched and stapled over pinewood bars in gallery wrap style - a method utilized by artists to present artwork in galleries. Fade-resistant archival inks guarantee perfect color reproduction that remains vibrant for decades even when exposed to strong light. Size: 12" H x 36" W x 0.75" D