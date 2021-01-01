From stupell industries

Stupell Industries Decisions Funny Family Golf Cartoon Sports Black Framed Wall Art, 16 x 20, Design by Artist Gary Patterson

$43.10
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Dimensions 16 x 1 5 x 20 Inch Frame Proudly Made in the USA We start with a giclee lithograph mounted on wood and finish it with a texturized brush stroke finish We didn't stop there though as we fit it within a 1 5 inch thick ebony wood grain frame to add depth and dimension Ready to Hang - No Installation or Hardware Needed Design By Artist Gary Patterson

