110cm Decent High Strength Wooden Computer Desk Black

Product DescriptionThis 110cm Decent High Strength Wooden Computer Desk is widely welcomed by teachers, students and office workers for its practical performance. Adopting premium wood material, this computer desk is lightweight yet durable to sustain certain weight. Thanks to its uncanny workmanship on details, this computer desk looks elegant and actually with good quality. You can deal with your daily study or work on this reliable desk! How do you like this offer? It is really a good choice for you all!Product Features1. New and in a good condition2. A perfect combination of fine workmanship and reliable material3. Meticulous surface treatment, sleek and smooth4. Exquisite look, stable and reliable5. Space-saving multifunctional desk for study or workProduct Details1. Material: Wood2. Color: Black3. Desk Dimensions: (43.3 x 23.6 x 29.5)" / (110 x 60 x 75)cm (L x W x H)4. Tube Diameter: 50*50mm5. Board Thickness: 15mm6. Weight: 32 lbs / 14.5 kgPackage Includes:1 x Computer Desk Color (Top/Frame): Oak/White