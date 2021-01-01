Decca LED Linear Suspension Light by Oxygen Lighting - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Brass - (3-36-2440)

The Decca LED Linear Suspension Light from Oxygen Lighting is a focused modern design using steel as the perfect balancing accent to its sumptuous wood grain texture. Refined geometry serves as the cohesive blueprint behind every feature on the piece. Suspended from ultra-slim wires from a low-profile canopy, solid steel clasps hug the wooden housing, defining its rectangular form with sleek, defined edges. The warm notes and organic contours of the wooden housing help make a room feel unified as they reiterated the wooden craftsmanship of furnishings and cabinetry. Passing through a glare-reducing matte white acrylic diffuser, LEDs generate a uniform stream of lighting for the table surface below. Oxygen Lighting produces clean and modern wall sconces, pendant lights and vanity lights defined by quality and efficiently simple design aesthetics. Shape: Linear. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Aged Brass / Walnut