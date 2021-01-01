Decals Ultimate Set - 8 Premium Decal Stickers for Laptop, Car, Macbook (Guardians of the Galaxy, Spiderman, Superman, Batman, and More)

Best Quality Guranteed. Marvel DC Comic Ultimate Sticker Set - 8 Premium Decal Sticker Pack Bedroom Decor Superheo Birthday Decoration for Boys (Batman, Superman, Spiderman, Captain Marvel, and More!). Each decal sticker features officially licensed artwork from Marvel and DC Comics. Special waterproof and tear resistant material - Perfect stickers for laptops, walls, water bottles. For adults, kids, people of all ages. Also excellent party supplies, party favors, and stocking stuffers. This sticker pack includes: 1 Batman decal; 1 Suicide Squad decal; 1 Guardians of the Galaxy decal; 1 Spiderman decal; 1 Superman decal; 1 Captain Marvel decal; 1 Deadpool decal; 1 Flash decal. Officially licensed Marvel and DC Comics merchandise. The perfect gift for any comics fan. Great for boys and girls alike.