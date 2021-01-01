(2 Pack) Boca Java Decaf Vacation Villa Vanilla Flavored Whole Bean Coffee, 8 oz Bag

Roast to Order: The freshest coffee you can get online! We won't roast your coffee until you order it. This makes for the most flavorful and aromatic cup of coffee ever.Roasting Days: We roast coffee twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays to make sure your coffee is at the peak of freshness.Shipped Right After Roasting: Your coffee will ship within 24 hours of roasting.How to Brew: Use 2 tbsp for every 8 oz of filtered water. We recommend grinding Decaf Vacation Villa Vanilla as a medium grind to enjoy it as a drip brew.Contains: Top 2% Arabica Coffee Beans (highest quality you can get)