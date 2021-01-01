Deblois Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels

Enjoy a peaceful night's sleep with the Blackout Curtain Set. These thermally insulated panels feature a natural design that will enhance the timeless look of your favorite space. This pair helps to darken a room by blocking up to 70% of sunlight and UV rays, making these curtains a necessity for brisk winter mornings and balmy summer nights. These curtains feature a triple-weave construction with room-darkening threads built right into the fabric, for a thicker and more opulent look. A polished, stainless grommet topper gives these panels a modern feel and makes installation easy. Decorate your windows with these gorgeous curtains. Curtain Color: Gray, Size per Panel: 52" W x 63" L