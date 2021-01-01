DeBary Standard Bed

The Panel Bed is a stunning addition to any bedroom. This panel bed features a headboard and footboard with resin carvings. It is an ideal choice for contemporary home decor. The solid wood construction of the bed ensures great strength and longevity. The black finish of the bed harmoniously blends with most types of decors. The headboard and the footboard of the bed have an attractive square pattern made with resin material. The Panel Bed is available in numerous sizes. It requires assembly, which can be done easily. Size: California King