Deb McNaughton Marbled Effect Single Shower Curtain

Features:100% Original artwork design12 HolesShower curtain rod or liner not includedMade in the USAProduct Type: Shower CurtainColor: GrayMaterial: PolyesterMaterial Details: Polyester faceProducts Included: Shower CurtainWater Repellent: NoMildew Resistant: YesFade Resistant: YesTear Resistant: YesChlorine Free: YesTheme: Pattern: AbstractWeighted Hem: NoHooks Required: YesNumber of Hook Holes: 12Stitch Reinforced Hook Holes: Grommets: NoGrommet Material: Grommet Color: Rust Resistant Grommets: Hooks Included: NoNumber of Hooks Included: Hook Material: Hook Color: Reinforced Top Hem: YesLiner Included: NoLiner Material: Liner Color: Liner Required: YesReversible: NoSame Pattern on Both Sides: Second Image Theme: Pockets Included: NoLife Stage: Adult;TeenWashing Care: Machine washLicensed Product: NoProduct Care: Do not keep in direct sunlight; Tumble dryCountry of Origin: United StatesHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayBath Mat Included: NoNumber of Bath Mats Included: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSet/Single: Single Shower CurtainContour Mat Included: NoToilet Seat Cover Included: NoTowels Included: NoNumber of Towels Included: Bathroom Accessories Included: NoRuffled: NoStain Resistant: NoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoRecycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 71Overall Width - Side to Side: 74Pockets: NoPocket Height - Top to Bottom: Pocket Width - Side to Side: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No