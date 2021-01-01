From kichler
Kichler Deauville 3-Light Chrome Modern/Contemporary Vanity Light Bar | 37396
Chrome finish bathroom vanity light from the Deauville collection provides a simple way to update your bath decor. Clear glass shades painted white on the inside offer a distinct look. Fixture dimensions: 25.38-in L x 7.13-in H x 4.63-in D. Includes three integrated LED modules. Can be installed facing up or down to suit your preference. Great for modern style decor. ETL safety listing demonstrates this product has met minimum requirements of widely accepted product safety standards. Easy to install with mounting hardware and instructions included. Fixture provides approximately the same light as a 75 watt incandescent Bulb. Kichler Deauville 3-Light Chrome Modern/Contemporary Vanity Light Bar | 37396