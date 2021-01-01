From wade logan

Deaton 44.5" Wide Tufted Polyester Armchair

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Your home will thank you for its stunning upgrade of button tufted waffle stitching and rich wood frames. Featuring a classic contemporary style with a touch of mid-century modern charm, our club chair offers your decor a stunning upgrade that will surely have all your guests talking. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down with a good book or just need a place to curl up and relax, this chair brings you the best in comfort and design for you to enjoy. Fabric: Navy Blue 100% Polyester

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com