Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse w/20K DPI Optical Sensor/8 Programmable Buttons/Fastest Gaming Mouse Switch/Chroma RGB Lighting/Rubberized.

8 Programmable Buttons Allows for button remapping and assignment of complex macro functions through Razer Synapse 3. Drag-Free Cord for Wireless-Like Performance Razer Speedflex cables eliminate the need for mouse bungees, drastically reducing weight and drag for absolute control. Razer Chroma RGB lighting with 16.8M customizable color options. Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor Auto-calibrates across mouse mat and reduces cursor drift from lift-off and landing. Enjoy slick mouse movement across any surface with mouse feet made from the purest, highest grade of PTFE. Equippede with gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel and advanced on-board memory. Improved ergonomic design with ultra-durable rubber side grip. 3.FAQ